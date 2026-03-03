Christian Bale Says He’s Living Proof You Should Never Meet Your Heroes

Walt Disney Pictures Publicity
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

You know the saying “never meet your heroes”? According to Christian Bale, he’s the poster child for it.

The Oscar-winning actor recently admitted he can literally see the disappointment in fans’ eyes when they meet him in real life.

“I see it in people’s eyes when they’ve watched my movies and loved them, and then they meet me,” Bale said. “I see their eyes, that terrible disappointment about who I really am. And it’s true. What a disappointment. That’s me at my best in the movie. Never meet me.”

Ouch.

Bale says the feeling goes both ways. He avoids meeting actors he admires because he prefers to keep the magic intact.

“I don’t want to meet people I see in films. I like seeing them just as they are,” he explained. “They’re heroic in what they do, but give them a break. Nobody can be a hero all the time.”

Basically, Batman says lower your expectations.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need