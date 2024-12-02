A Christmas Miracle: Free Parking In Miami...With a Catch

Parking Meters You will have to pay to park on Saturday's in Uptown and South End starting this weekend. (WSOC)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

The City of Miami is embracing the holiday spirit with its annual Holiday Parking Courtesy Citation program. Designed to give shoppers and visitors a little extra time to enjoy the season, the program offers one hour of free extended parking at all on-street spaces throughout the city.

Here’s how it works: From Thursday, Nov. 28, 12:01 a.m. through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, 11:59 p.m., pay for parking as usual using the PayByPhone app or single-space master meters. When your session ends, you’ll receive a courtesy citation flyer, granting you one free extra hour of parking—no additional steps required!

Why is Miami in such a giving mood? According to the Miami Parking Authority, it’s a way to thank customers, residents, and visitors for their loyalty. “It’s also an opportunity to support Miami’s economic development by giving the public extra time to shop, run errands, and visit entertainment venues,” the authority said.

So, as you enjoy the Magic City’s festive vibes this season, take advantage of this little holiday gift—it’s Miami’s way of saying thanks!

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!