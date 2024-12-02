A Christmas Miracle: Free Parking In Miami...With a Catch

You will have to pay to park on Saturday's in Uptown and South End starting this weekend.

The City of Miami is embracing the holiday spirit with its annual Holiday Parking Courtesy Citation program. Designed to give shoppers and visitors a little extra time to enjoy the season, the program offers one hour of free extended parking at all on-street spaces throughout the city.

Here’s how it works: From Thursday, Nov. 28, 12:01 a.m. through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, 11:59 p.m., pay for parking as usual using the PayByPhone app or single-space master meters. When your session ends, you’ll receive a courtesy citation flyer, granting you one free extra hour of parking—no additional steps required!

Why is Miami in such a giving mood? According to the Miami Parking Authority, it’s a way to thank customers, residents, and visitors for their loyalty. “It’s also an opportunity to support Miami’s economic development by giving the public extra time to shop, run errands, and visit entertainment venues,” the authority said.

So, as you enjoy the Magic City’s festive vibes this season, take advantage of this little holiday gift—it’s Miami’s way of saying thanks!