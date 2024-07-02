Cobra Kai Final Season Trailer is out!

If you grew up watching the Karate Kid saga, then it’s pretty safe to say you may be a fan of the Netflix series “Cobra Kai. ”

Well Netflix has FINALLY debuted a trailer for the first part of the final season premiering on July 18th.

The trailer shows you how Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence, John Kreese, and the rest of the cast prepare for a worldwide karate tournament.

At the end of the trailer, let’s just say some of the cast members stumble across a long-lost secret left behind by Mr. Miyagi himself.



