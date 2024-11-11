A Cold Front Coming to South Florida This Week!

Got some chilly news coming your way—well, sort of! A cold front is headed our way, but don’t expect to be bundling up just yet.

What’s really happening is that our crazy warm, humid temps are finally going to drop to something a little more seasonal. We’re talking mid-70s in the mornings and highs in the low 80s by the end of the week—thank goodness!

So, if you’re dreaming of a Miami winter, you might want to hold off just a bit longer. But hey, we might even see some upper-60s by the weekend. I’m not saying it’s a sweater weather moment yet, but it’s getting there!