Cold Weather Advisory in Effect for South Florida

Okay, why does it feel like we woke up in North Florida?

If you stepped outside this morning and immediately regretted your outfit choice, you are not alone. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for inland Broward and inland Miami-Dade, especially late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Wind chills could dip into the 30s in some areas. Along the coast, we are looking at low 40s, but with the wind it is going to feel colder than that.

I am not a meteorologist. I am just your girl telling you to grab a jacket and keep the layers on all day. The wind is what is making it extra uncomfortable.

The good news is this does not last long. We stay cool through Tuesday, then temperatures slowly climb back into the 70s by midweek. By the weekend, we are warming up again and might even see some rain chances return.