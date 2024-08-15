COME ON DOWN! Price Is Right Auditions Taking Place in Hollywood, FL!

Have you ever wanted to be on a game show? LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 26: "Episode #0582" -- Coverage of the CBS Original Daytime Series THE PRICE IS RIGHT, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Drew Carey. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images)

Are you ready to take a shot at becoming a contestant on The Price Is Right? CBS Miami (WFOR-TV) is offering you a fantastic opportunity to audition on Friday, August 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Toyota of Hollywood. Whether you’re a fan of the show or just looking for a fun experience, here’s everything you need to know to get in on the action!

Event Details

Where: Toyota of Hollywood, 1841 N. State Rd. 7, Hollywood, FL 33021When: Friday, August 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission: Free!

The contestant search will be held inside the Toyota of Hollywood showroom. Be sure to head to the Price Is Right table outside the taping area to get your complimentary admission. All participants must check in at the registration table before being eligible for taping. No purchase is necessary.

Eligibility Requirements

To audition, you must meet the following criteria:

Be a United States citizen living in the U.S.

Be 18 years or older at the time of the application.

Make sure to review the full eligibility requirements (see “Eligibility Requirements” below) before you head over!

How to Register

Download the Video Release Form: Before you come, download, sign, and bring along the video release form (see “Registration Form” below).

Before you come, download, sign, and bring along the video release form (see “Registration Form” below). On Arrival: Present the completed form at the registration table outside the taping area. Although extra forms will be available on-site, bringing your completed form in advance will help streamline the process.

The Audition Process

Once registered, you’ll have one minute to impress the casting producers on camera. Here are some tips to help you stand out:

Introduce Yourself: Include your name, age, and where you’re from.

Include your name, age, and where you’re from. Share Your Passion: Talk about your job, your favorite The Price Is Right game, and your dream prize.

Talk about your job, your favorite game, and your dream prize. Show Your Personality: Explain why you’d make a great contestant and give your best “Come on down!”

Audition Advice: Be authentic and bring your best energy. Remember, this isn’t a job interview—show us why you’d be a fantastic contestant!

Important Notes

CBS Miami reserves the right to close the registration line at any time to ensure everyone has a fair chance to audition before 3 p.m.

So, gear up, bring your enthusiasm, and come on down to Toyota of Hollywood for your chance to be on The Price Is Right. Good luck, and we hope to see you there!

Casting Tips and Forms:

Get ready to make your bid for fame and fortune—this could be your big break!