Cooper City Woman Attacked by Ducks While Feeding Them with Grandson

Duck (Mike Kruz)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A peaceful afternoon turned chaotic in Cooper City, Florida, when Sonia Farrow was attacked by a group of aggressive ducks while feeding them bread with her grandson. What started as a quiet moment by the pond quickly escalated when one duck leapt onto Farrow, scratching her with its claws.

“I was clapping my arm and kicking and screaming to get him away,” Farrow said, describing the terrifying moment. More ducks began to approach, forcing her and her grandson to flee in fear.

Residents of the Rock Creek community say it’s not just ducks—they also deal with aggressive geese, snakes, and even alligators around the same pond.

Farrow, left bloody and shaken, is now warning others. “My concern is for other people and children in the neighborhood innocently feeding them,” she said. “It’s a lesson that we shouldn’t be feeding them.”

Experts agree. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises against feeding wildlife, noting it can lead to territorial behavior and, in some cases, is even illegal. What seems like a kind gesture could quickly turn into a dangerous encounter.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

