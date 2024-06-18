Copa America Heading to Miami

Copa America 2021 - Final - Brazil v Argentina Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Final - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 10, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli - UP1EH7B06I5EI (Amanda Perobelli/REUTERS)

Copa America has been around since 1916 as an international soccer tournament. It will take place in ten states including Florida. This is the second time that the U.S. will be hosting the Copa America in its 108-year history.

The games that will be played in Miami are:

Uruguay vs. Panama - June 23rd

Argentina vs. Peru - June 29th

Copa America Final - July 14th

Each game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

On Monday, June 17, tickets for the Uruguay vs. Panama group stage game could be found starting at $75, according to Ticketmaster’s website.

Click here for more info on watch parties and where to watch games on TV.

The 2024 Copa America final will be played at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on July 14 🌴 pic.twitter.com/dHcXnfeoPN — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 20, 2023



