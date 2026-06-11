Coral Gables Is Getting Its First Italian Food Hall This Summer

The pasta, which included spaghetti, elbow pasta and ziti, was left along a 25-foot-wide area next to the stream in Old Bridge Township, N.J., last week.

Pasta found on the ground in New Jersey

South Florida food lovers have a new reason to get excited.

A massive new Italian food hall called Zuccaly is set to open this summer at The Plaza Coral Gables, bringing six unique dining concepts together under one roof. The 8,000-square-foot destination will be the first Italian food hall in Coral Gables and is expected to become a must-visit spot for pasta lovers, pizza fans and anyone craving authentic Italian flavors.

Operated by the Da Silva Hospitality Group, the 200-seat venue will feature six dedicated food stations, each offering a different culinary experience.

Guests can enjoy freshly made pasta and risotto dishes, Roman-style pizza and focaccia, charcoal grilled steaks and seafood, fresh salads and Italian street food, a gourmet market with grab-and-go specialties and a dessert station loaded with gelato, tiramisu, bomboloni and more.

Leading the culinary program is Chef Manuel Garcia, who has spent the last nine years overseeing the kitchen at the acclaimed Coral Gables restaurant Zucca.

The food hall will also feature a full bar serving Italian favorites like Negronis, Spritzes and Americanos, along with specialty espresso drinks and cold coffee creations.

For locals looking for an after-work hangout, Zuccaly plans to offer a weekday two-for-one happy hour Monday through Friday.

The interior design will take inspiration from the Tuscan countryside with warm yellows, earthy oranges and deep green accents, creating a cozy atmosphere that feels like a trip to Italy without leaving South Florida.

While an official opening date has not yet been announced, Zuccaly is expected to welcome its first guests sometime this summer.

Location: 111 Palermo Ave., Suite 112, Coral Gables, FL

Six Reasons Foodies Will Want To Visit Zuccaly

Fresh pasta and risotto made in house

Roman style pizza and focaccia

Charcoal grilled steaks and seafood

Italian street food and fresh salads

Gourmet deli and grab-and-go market

House-made gelato and desserts

For anyone who loves Italian food, this could become one of South Florida’s hottest new dining destinations.