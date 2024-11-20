Coral Springs Firefighters Rescue Kitten From Car Engine

Kitten rescued from car’s engine compartment in Pleasant Hills Kitten rescued from car’s engine compartment in Pleasant Hills (Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company)

In Coral Springs, firefighters recently responded to an unusual call—a kitten stuck in a vehicle’s engine compartment. The tiny feline had sought shelter in the car, likely looking for warmth as cooler weather settled in.

After some careful effort, the firefighters were able to free the kitten, who was thankfully unharmed. The Coral Springs Fire Department used the incident to remind the public of an important safety tip: as temperatures drop, outdoor and stray animals often seek warmth in vehicles.

To help prevent accidents, officials recommend making noise—like tapping on the hood—before starting your car. This simple step could save a hidden animal’s life.

This heartwarming rescue serves as both a cautionary tale and a reminder to stay mindful of our furry friends during cooler months.