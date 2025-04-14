Cuddle Up with Capybaras at This Florida Cafe

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Looking for a wildly unique animal encounter? The Capybara Cafe in St. Augustine, Florida, lets guests cuddle with the internet’s favorite oversized rodents. Tucked behind a real estate office, this cozy spot offers 30- or 60-minute sessions where three capybaras—plus surprise animal guests like skunks and wallabies—climb into laps for head scratches and corn snacks.

Opened by Stephanie Angel in October to support her animal sanctuary, the cafe has become a sensation, with bookings months in advance. Guests sit in small groups with blankets on their laps as the affectionate, guinea pig relatives roam freely. The fur may feel like straw, but the cuddles are real.

At $49 or $99 a visit, it’s not your average cafe (no coffee served), but it’s full of heart—and merch. A second location is already in the works. Ready to fall in love with a capybara? St. Augustine is calling.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!