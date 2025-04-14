Cuddle Up with Capybaras at This Florida Cafe

Looking for a wildly unique animal encounter? The Capybara Cafe in St. Augustine, Florida, lets guests cuddle with the internet’s favorite oversized rodents. Tucked behind a real estate office, this cozy spot offers 30- or 60-minute sessions where three capybaras—plus surprise animal guests like skunks and wallabies—climb into laps for head scratches and corn snacks.

Opened by Stephanie Angel in October to support her animal sanctuary, the cafe has become a sensation, with bookings months in advance. Guests sit in small groups with blankets on their laps as the affectionate, guinea pig relatives roam freely. The fur may feel like straw, but the cuddles are real.

At $49 or $99 a visit, it’s not your average cafe (no coffee served), but it’s full of heart—and merch. A second location is already in the works. Ready to fall in love with a capybara? St. Augustine is calling.