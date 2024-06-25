Date Set For Parade to Celebrate Panthers Stanley Cup Victory!!

Game 7: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Aleksander Barkov, captain of the Florida Panthers, hold the Stanley Cup after Florida's 2-1 victory against Edmonton in Game 7. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Excitement fills the air in Fort Lauderdale as Mayor Dean Trantalis officially declares a date for the long-awaited Florida Panthers championship parade. The city erupted in joyous celebration after the Panthers clinched the Stanley Cup with a thrilling Game 7 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

Mayor Trantalis has confirmed that the championship parade is scheduled to take place this coming Sunday, marking a momentous occasion for hockey fans across Florida. However, while the date is set, there are still some details to be finalized.

As of now, the exact route of the parade and the starting time have not been officially announced by Mayor Trantalis or other city officials. Fans eagerly await further information, which is expected to be released sometime on Tuesday. This delay in specifics hasn’t dampened the spirits of Panthers supporters, who are already planning to turn out in droves to cheer on their beloved team.

The Panthers’ triumph in the Stanley Cup finals has been a source of immense pride and unity for the city of Fort Lauderdale and the entire South Florida region. After a hard-fought season and an electrifying playoff run, the championship parade promises to be a spectacular event, filled with jubilation, fanfare, and a sea of Panthers jerseys.

Stay tuned for updates as the city prepares to honor its champions in style. Whether you’re a die-hard hockey enthusiast or simply caught up in the infectious spirit of victory, Fort Lauderdale invites everyone to join in this unforgettable celebration of athletic achievement and community pride.