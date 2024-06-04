Deerfield Beach pier to close for repairs!

Divers enter the water in an attempt to break the world record for the largest underwater cleanup at the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier in Deerfield Beach, Fla., Saturday, June 15, 2019. Mike Stocker/S. Florida Sun Sentinel/AP

If you are someone who likes to take the family fishing, the International Fishing Pier at Deerfield Beach is closed for the next 14-18 months. The pier, which suffered damage during Hurricane Nicole in 2022, will undergo significant structural repairs and enhancements which will include, new railings, lighting, pavilions, and signage.