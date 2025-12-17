Denny’s Is Releasing Sneakers Filled With Real Syrup on National Maple Syrup Day

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Denny’s is stepping into the fashion world with the launch of Sticky Kicks, a limited edition sneaker made with actual Denny’s syrup. The high top shoes drop December 17, National Maple Syrup Day, created in collaboration with footwear designer Mache.

Each pair includes a sealed panel holding real syrup, syrup colored patent leather, yellow accents, and an embossed Denny’s logo. The brand calls them part diner art, part streetwear, and fully over the top.

Sticky Kicks will be available in men’s sizes 8 to 13 for 195 dollars at DinerDrip.com. Denny’s Rewards members get early access with a special unlock code.

The chain says the shoes are another way to blend diner culture with pop culture, though fans are warned not to puncture the sneakers or eat the syrup. Supplies are extremely limited, and Denny’s suggests following its social channels for updates.

