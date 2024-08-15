Did Zuckerberg Get In Trouble With His Wife or Does He Just Love Her That Much?

FILE - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about "News Tab" at the Paley Center, Oct. 25, 2019, in New York. A House committee called off a vote Thursday, July 27, 2023, on a recommendation that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg be held in contempt of Congress for failing to fully supply documents related to an investigation into supposed censorship by tech companies of conservatives. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg is making headlines not just for his work with Meta but for a grand and deeply personal gesture. The Facebook founder has gone all out to express his admiration for his wife, Priscilla Chan, with a stunningly unique gift—a colossal sculpture of her likeness, inspired by Roman tradition.

A Tribute to Love and Legacy

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg shared his admiration with the world through an Instagram post, showcasing the breathtaking sculpture he commissioned for Chan. “Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” Zuckerberg captioned the photo, which shows Chan standing beside the magnificent piece in their garden.

The sculpture, created by renowned artist Daniel Arsham, features Chan in a dramatic, wind-blown turquoise garment that evokes the ethereal quality of angel wings. The choice of color—a striking blue-green—complements Chan’s pink robe and creates a harmonious visual contrast. As she sips from a mug that echoes the statue’s vibrant hue, the scene is both serene and majestic.

The Artistic Vision Behind the Gift

Arsham, known for his collaborations with Tiffany & Co. and Pokémon, was the perfect choice for this monumental task. Zuckerberg had joked about creating a sculpture of Chan for years, but the opportunity to work with Arsham brought his vision to life. The piece is crafted from crystal and volcanic ash, materials reminiscent of another Arsham work displayed at the Chiesa di Santa Caterina in Venice.

Since its unveiling, the sculpture has garnered significant attention on Instagram, amassing over 170,000 likes and sparking a flurry of comments. Admirers have praised Zuckerberg for his thoughtful and extravagant gift, with one user noting, “Husbands everywhere are shaking,” and another humorously adding, “Setting the bar high for all the husbands out there.”

A Nod to Ancient Traditions

The inspiration behind Zuckerberg’s gift is rooted in the Roman tradition of sculpting statues of wives to honor their virtues. This practice, known as “pietas,” emphasized values like duty, loyalty, and devotion to family and the state. In ancient Rome, such statues were a symbol of a woman’s moral integrity and her role within her family, highlighting traits like virtue, modesty, and beauty.

A Love Story That Continues to Inspire

Zuckerberg and Chan’s love story began at a Harvard party in 2003, and they married in a charming outdoor ceremony in 2012. Since then, they’ve expanded their family with three children: Maxima, August, and Aurelia. Their relationship remains a source of public fascination and admiration.

In addition to their family milestones, the couple has recently been spotted at an extravagant pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, where they admired an Indian billionaire’s $1 million watch. This latest gesture, however, might just be the pinnacle of their public displays of affection.

A Private Treasure

While the price of the sculpture remains undisclosed, it’s clear that this gift is priceless in its emotional value. Zuckerberg’s grand gesture not only pays tribute to his wife but also revives a historic tradition in a modern context, demonstrating that love and appreciation can transcend time and culture.

As Zuckerberg and Chan continue to make headlines, their story serves as a reminder of the power of love and the timeless nature of true devotion.

Mark Zuckerberg had a giant statue of his wife created and installed in their yard



“Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” pic.twitter.com/8Lw1HaTnLp — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 13, 2024



