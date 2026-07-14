Diddy’s Miami Mansion Used for Bail Sells for $55M

FILE - Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Looks like one of the most talked-about homes in Miami has officially found a new owner.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Star Island mansion has sold for $55 million. The waterfront estate became part of the conversation during his federal case after his legal team used it as collateral in an unsuccessful attempt to secure his release on bail.

Combs bought the home from Gloria and Emilio Estefan in 2021 for $35 million. It also made headlines after federal agents searched the property in March 2024 as part of the investigation into him.

The roughly 1.3-acre estate features six bedrooms, a guest house, a resort-style pool, a private dock, and more than 240 feet of waterfront overlooking Biscayne Bay.

Despite its ties to the high-profile case, the mansion has officially changed hands. Combs still owns the neighboring Star Island property, which was not included in the sale.