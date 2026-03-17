Diplo’s New Cowboy Club Brings BBQ and Big Vibes to West Palm

W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent Grammy After Party LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Diplo attends the W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent Grammy after party at Bar Marmont on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for W Magazine) (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for W Magazine)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

There’s a new spot in West Palm Beach asking one simple question: what hits harder, the smoke or the soundtrack?

The newly opened West Palm Cowboy Club is a two-story barbecue restaurant and music venue blending Nashville vibes with South Florida flavor. Located on Clematis Street, the 5,000-square-foot space features live music curated by DJ Diplo, who also serves as a partner and music director.

On the food side, Miami’s Slab Daddy BBQ is serving up bold, Latin-influenced barbecue, including 18-hour smoked brisket, peach-glazed ribs, mojo chicken, and even cornbread with caviar.

The venue seats about 250 guests, with two bars, a waterfront patio, and a design that mixes honky-tonk style with upscale touches — including a disco ball pig hanging over the stage.

With live performances, creative cocktails, and a mix of country, EDM, and hip-hop, the Cowboy Club aims to be a modern, high-energy nightlife destination in West Palm Beach.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need