Diplo’s New Cowboy Club Brings BBQ and Big Vibes to West Palm

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Diplo attends the W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent Grammy after party at Bar Marmont on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for W Magazine)

There’s a new spot in West Palm Beach asking one simple question: what hits harder, the smoke or the soundtrack?

The newly opened West Palm Cowboy Club is a two-story barbecue restaurant and music venue blending Nashville vibes with South Florida flavor. Located on Clematis Street, the 5,000-square-foot space features live music curated by DJ Diplo, who also serves as a partner and music director.

On the food side, Miami’s Slab Daddy BBQ is serving up bold, Latin-influenced barbecue, including 18-hour smoked brisket, peach-glazed ribs, mojo chicken, and even cornbread with caviar.

The venue seats about 250 guests, with two bars, a waterfront patio, and a design that mixes honky-tonk style with upscale touches — including a disco ball pig hanging over the stage.

With live performances, creative cocktails, and a mix of country, EDM, and hip-hop, the Cowboy Club aims to be a modern, high-energy nightlife destination in West Palm Beach.