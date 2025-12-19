Diplo’s Run Club is Coming to Miami

Diplo’s Run Club is officially coming to Miami in January 2026, bringing the run first, party after concept back to the city where it all started. The idea was born in 2022 after Diplo ran the Miami Half Marathon and went straight from the finish line to the club.

The event features a 5K run that starts and finishes at Maurice A. Ferré Park, taking runners through downtown with waterfront views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. Once the run is done, the celebration continues with a post race concert on the water featuring Diplo and friends.

Here is the ticket breakdown. The 5K Experience is $115 and includes race entry, a shirt, a medal, and access to the concert. The VIP 5K Experience is $200 and includes all of that plus perks like exclusive viewing areas, sponsor activations, VIP entry, and express check in. If you just want the party, the Concert Pass GA is $52 and the Concert Pass VIP is $112. All ticket prices are before taxes and service fees, so expect additional fees at checkout.

Diplo’s Run Club Miami takes place Saturday, January 17, 2026, at Maurice A. Ferré Park in downtown Miami.

Let me know if you’re running it, partying it, or doing both.