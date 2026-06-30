Disney Springs has a new transportation rule starting now!

FILE PHOTO: A scuba-clad alleged robber swam to the Paddlefish restaurant at Disney Springs, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

If you’re planning a visit to Disney Springs, there’s a new transportation rule you’ll want to know about before you go.

Starting now, guests taking a bus or boat from Disney Springs to a Disney Resort hotel will have to show that they’re staying at that hotel or have a reservation there, like for dinner or another activity. Disney employees may ask to see your hotel reservation or dining confirmation before you board.

Disney hasn’t shared an official reason for the change, but many Disney fans believe it’s meant to better manage transportation at Disney Springs, which is one of the few places at Walt Disney World that offers free parking.

If you’re staying at a Disney Resort hotel or already have a reservation there, your plans shouldn’t change. But if you were planning to use Disney Springs as a stop before heading somewhere else on Disney property, it’s a good idea to plan ahead so you don’t run into any surprises.