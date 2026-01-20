DJ Khaled, Flo Rida, and Trick Daddy Show Up for 5000 Role Models MLK Breakfast

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: DJ Khaled attends DJ Khaled 50th Birthday Celebration And DJ Khaled x We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Welcome Reception at Casadonna on December 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for We The Best)

For the 33rd year, the 5000 Role Models of Excellence gathered for its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, an event that serves as both a celebration and a powerful show of support for young men across South Florida.

Organizers say the breakfast is designed to spotlight graduating seniors while surrounding them with encouragement, mentorship, and scholarship support as they prepare for college and long-term goals. Executive mentor Paul Wilson said the mission is simple but impactful: bringing the community together to show young men that they have purpose.

For students like Donovan DePass from Miami Norland Senior High School, the program fills critical gaps. He shared that mentors stepped in as father figures and helped shape who he is today. Jonerson Prospere of Miami Lakes Educational Center described the experience as life changing, saying it is a blessing to be surrounded by people who want to see him succeed.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump emphasized the importance of affirmation, reminding students that they matter.

This year’s honorees included Miami music icons DJ Khaled, Flo Rida, Freezy Prince, and Trick Daddy, all recognized for their impact and commitment to giving back. Each shared messages of purpose, faith, and responsibility to uplift the next generation.

Organizers say the program’s success speaks for itself. Every senior in this year’s class is college bound, with an average GPA of 3.5, a powerful reflection of what mentorship and community support can achieve.