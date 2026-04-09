Doja Cat Defends Madonna and Calls Out Age Shaming Critics

Madonna has dealt with ageist comments for years, but now she has a major voice stepping in to shut it down.

In a recent TikTok, Doja Cat came to Madonna’s defense after seeing people online say the pop icon is “too old” to still be performing. And she did not hold back.

In the nearly two minute video, Doja said she was both “tickled and bothered” by the criticism, questioning why anyone would tell a musician to stop doing the very thing they are known for. She went on to suggest the backlash might actually stem from discomfort with seeing an older woman still feeling confident and sexy on stage.

She flipped the narrative, asking if critics feel threatened by someone who can continue doing what they love, successfully, for as long as they want.

Then, in classic Doja fashion, she mocked the haters, joking that maybe the issue is something personal they are dealing with themselves. She even pretended to cry, sarcastically apologizing before laughing it off.

Meanwhile, Madonna continues to prove exactly why she is still that girl. She recently performed at a Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan and wrapped her massive Celebration Tour, which included a record breaking free show in Rio de Janeiro that drew over 1.6 million people.

As for Doja Cat, she is staying just as busy, with her tour picking back up in May and eventually heading to the U.S. later this year.

Safe to say, neither of them are going anywhere anytime soon.