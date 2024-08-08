Dolce & Gabbana introduces a perfume for dogs!

Dog perfume

By Martica Lopez

Dolce & Gabbana is extending its luxury to pets with “Fefé,” a new fragrance mist for dogs. Named after founder Domenico Dolce’s beloved dog, Fefé combines ylang ylang, musk, and sandalwood for a sophisticated, alcohol-free scent.

You can preorder the mist for $108.13, and they will start shipping out on August 16. The mist comes in an elegant green glass bottle with a red cap and a 24-carat gold-plated paw. It’s certified safe for pets and has been thoroughly tested to ensure its enjoyment and safety.

Rest assured, no animals were mistreated during the campaign.

