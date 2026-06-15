Dolly Parton Wants to Fuel Your 9 to 5 With New Coffee Line

If you’ve ever started your morning with Dolly Parton’s classic hit 9 to 5 playing in your head, this news might be right up your alley.

Dolly Parton has officially announced the launch of her new coffee brand, Cup of Ambition, created in partnership with Community Coffee. Inspired by her iconic anthem, the new line will debut with Light, Medium and Dark roast options that Dolly personally helped curate alongside the Saurage family, the sixth generation owners of Community Coffee.

The first place fans can try Cup of Ambition will be at Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop, which opens June 24, 2026, just south of Nashville off Interstate 65. Visitors will be able to sample the new coffee blends at the travel center before the brand rolls out nationwide later this year in both ground coffee and K Cup varieties.

“I’ve spent a lifetime workin’ 9 to 5, 5 to 9, and every hour in between,” Dolly said in a statement. “That’s why I wanted to make a coffee that works just as hard.”

The new brand aims to capture the warmth, energy and Southern hospitality Dolly is known for while combining it with Community Coffee’s more than 100 years of coffee-making expertise.

For Dolly fans, coffee lovers and anyone trying to power through their own 9 to 5, Cup of Ambition might just become the perfect way to start the day.