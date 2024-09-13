Dolphins Bring in New QB as Tagovailoa Recovers from Concussion!

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recovering from 3rd concussion

By Martica Lopez

It’s time for a quick dive into our latest Miami Dolphins drama!

So, Tua Tagovailoa is sidelined with another concussion—his third in two years. It’s like he’s playing a high-stakes game of dodgeball with the field. Meanwhile, Skylar Thompson is stepping up as our new starting QB. Coach McDaniel is all in on Thompson, saying he’s ready to handle the job.

Thompson’s pumped and ready to show us what he’s got, promising to put in the work and keep the offense rolling. With Tua focusing on family time and recovery, we’re left wondering if Skylar can be our game-changer.

As we gear up for the Seattle game, keep your jerseys on and fingers crossed. The season’s just getting started, and with the Dolphins, you know it’s always a wild ride!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!