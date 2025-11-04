Don’t Trash That Pumpkin! 5 Eco-Friendly Ways to Reuse Your Jack-O’-Lantern After Halloween

Every year, Americans grow over one billion pumpkins, but after Halloween, millions of them end up in landfills — releasing methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.
Instead of letting your pumpkin rot away, you can give it a second life! Here are five easy, eco-friendly ways to reuse your gourds once the spooky season ends:
- Make a Bird Feeder – Carve an opening, fill it with seeds, and hang it outside for the birds.
- Feed Wildlife – Slice your pumpkin for squirrels and other backyard visitors to snack on.
- Cook It Up – Uncarved pumpkins can be turned into soups, breads, pies, or roasted seeds.
- Compost It – Pumpkins enrich soil and improve water retention when composted.
- Donate It – Local farms, gardens, and zoos often accept leftover pumpkins for compost or animal treats.
♻️ This year, skip the trash can — and let your pumpkin do some good!