Don’t Trash That Pumpkin! 5 Eco-Friendly Ways to Reuse Your Jack-O’-Lantern After Halloween

Decaying Pumpkin Pumpkins can rot as quickly as a week after carving, but some tricks have shown to slow that process down. (TyMichael/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Every year, Americans grow over one billion pumpkins, but after Halloween, millions of them end up in landfills — releasing methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

Instead of letting your pumpkin rot away, you can give it a second life! Here are five easy, eco-friendly ways to reuse your gourds once the spooky season ends:

  1. Make a Bird Feeder – Carve an opening, fill it with seeds, and hang it outside for the birds.
  2. Feed Wildlife – Slice your pumpkin for squirrels and other backyard visitors to snack on.
  3. Cook It Up – Uncarved pumpkins can be turned into soups, breads, pies, or roasted seeds.
  4. Compost It – Pumpkins enrich soil and improve water retention when composted.
  5. Donate It – Local farms, gardens, and zoos often accept leftover pumpkins for compost or animal treats.

♻️ This year, skip the trash can — and let your pumpkin do some good!

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

