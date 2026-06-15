DoorDash Wants to Deliver You to the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Miami!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States scores his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

If you already scored tickets to a FIFA World Cup 2026 match in Miami and you’re dreading the traffic, DoorDash may have the solution.

As part of its new “Deliver Us To Fútbol” campaign, DoorDash is offering eligible DashPass members access to special match-day buses to select FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including games at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Let’s be honest. Getting to Hard Rock Stadium for a major event can feel like a sport of its own. Between traffic, parking, and road closures, sometimes the journey is more stressful than the game itself.

That’s why this caught my attention.

In addition to transportation, the promotion includes opportunities to win World Cup tickets, trips to the FIFA World Cup Final, watch party experiences, and other soccer-themed perks throughout the tournament.

If you’re planning to attend a World Cup match in South Florida, this might be one of the easiest ways to get there.