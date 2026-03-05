Downtown Doral Traffic Advisory March 5 Through March 11!

MIAMI, FL - MAY 27: Vehicle traffic is seen on I-95 as people prepare for the Memorial Day weekend on May 27, 2016 in Miami, Florida. AAA is predicting 34 million Americans will drive 50 miles or more for Memorial Day weekend, the most since 2005. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

If you live, work, or spend time in Downtown Doral, this is important.

Downtown Doral made an announcement on their Instagram page letting everyone know that due to special events, periodic traffic congestion is expected in the area beginning Thursday, March 5 at noon through Wednesday, March 11 in the evening.

That is almost a full week of potential delays.

If you have work, school drop off, meetings, workouts, dinner reservations, or anything time sensitive, plan accordingly. Leave earlier than usual and give yourself extra time to get where you need to go safely.

We all know how traffic can get in that area on a regular day. Add special events into the mix and it is smart to move differently this week.

Consider this your reminder to plan ahead and protect your schedule.