Downtown Miami Gets Museum of Ice Cream

Colorful ice cream balls on table Top view of seamless background of assorted scoops of ice cream arranged in lines on blue table (foodandstyle/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Get ready to indulge, Miami! The Museum of Ice Cream is back, now with a permanent 14,000-square-foot wonderland at Miami Worldcenter. This immersive experience has everything from a retro ‘60s “Cream Liner” luxury airplane to a “Grand Hall of Freezers” filled with hidden treats, and even a double helix slide into a sprinkle pool inspired by the Versace Mansion.

Enjoy unlimited ice cream from Azucar Ice Cream at multiple treat stations, and for the grown-ups, ice cream-themed cocktails during adults-only hours. Opening September 6th at 851 NE 1st Avenue, this is one sweet adventure you won’t want to miss!