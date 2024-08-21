Downtown Miami Gets Museum of Ice Cream

Ice Cream makes everyone happy!

Colorful ice cream balls on table Top view of seamless background of assorted scoops of ice cream arranged in lines on blue table (foodandstyle/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Ian James

Get ready to indulge, Miami! The Museum of Ice Cream is back, now with a permanent 14,000-square-foot wonderland at Miami Worldcenter. This immersive experience has everything from a retro ‘60s “Cream Liner” luxury airplane to a “Grand Hall of Freezers” filled with hidden treats, and even a double helix slide into a sprinkle pool inspired by the Versace Mansion.

Enjoy unlimited ice cream from Azucar Ice Cream at multiple treat stations, and for the grown-ups, ice cream-themed cocktails during adults-only hours. Opening September 6th at 851 NE 1st Avenue, this is one sweet adventure you won’t want to miss!

Ian James

Ian James

Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!