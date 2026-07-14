Dress Like a Cow and Get Free Chick-fil-A in South Florida Today

If you’ve ever needed an excuse to wear cow print in public, today is your day.

Chick-fil-A is bringing back its fan favorite Cow Appreciation Day for the first time in seven years, and that means free chicken for anyone willing to embrace their inner cow.

On Monday, July 14, guests who visit participating Chick-fil-A restaurants dressed in cow themed attire can score one free entrée from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The promotion celebrates the return of Cow Appreciation Day and Chick-fil-A’s 80th anniversary.

Breakfast fans can choose between a Chicken Biscuit or a four count Chick-n-Minis. If you’re stopping by for lunch or dinner, you can pick from an Original or Spicy Chicken Sandwich, an eight count order of nuggets, grilled or original, or a three count order of Chick-n-Strips.

Kids ages 12 and under who dress up can also receive a free entrée and a special kids prize, though Chick-fil-A recommends checking with your local restaurant for availability.

The giveaway is valid for dine in, drive thru and carry out orders while supplies last.

So if you’re heading to work, the beach or just running errands around South Florida, it might be worth throwing on a black and white shirt. Free chicken tastes even better when all it costs is a little embarrassment.