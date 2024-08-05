Early Voting Starts TODAY in Miami-Dade

Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks downtown arena, serves as a special early voting site for the 2022 general election. (The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

The countdown to Primary Election Day has begun, and if you’re a Miami-Dade resident eager to make your voice heard, early voting is here! Starting TODAY, Monday, August 5th, and running through Sunday, August 18, voters across the county will have the chance to cast their ballots ahead of the big day on August 20.

Where to Vote

Miami-Dade is making it easier for you to vote early by offering 23 convenient polling locations across the county. During the early voting period, you’re not tied to a specific precinct—visit any of these sites that works best for you. This flexibility is especially useful for avoiding long lines and scheduling your voting around your busy life.

On Election Day itself, you’ll need to head to your assigned precinct, which could be less convenient. By taking advantage of early voting, you can choose the time and place that fit your schedule. For up-to-date information on wait times at all 23 sites, check the Elections Department’s website. This will help you plan your visit and minimize your waiting time.

What You Need to Know

Florida operates as a closed primary state. This means that if you’re registered with a political party, you can only vote in your party’s primary election. However, don’t worry if you’re not affiliated with a party or registered as an independent—there are several non-partisan races and issues on the ballot that all Miami-Dade voters can participate in.

Before heading to the polls, make sure to review your customized sample ballot. This will give you a clear idea of what to expect and help you make informed decisions.

ID Requirements

When you go to vote, be sure to bring proper identification. A photo ID with your signature is required, so your driver’s license, passport, or state ID card will work perfectly. Having your ID ready will help ensure a smooth voting process.

Broward County Early Voting

For those in Broward County, early voting starts a bit earlier, beginning Saturday, August 10, and also runs through August 18.

Early voting is a great opportunity to avoid the rush on Election Day and ensure your vote counts. So mark your calendars, review your ballot, and head to one of the 23 locations in Miami-Dade to make your voice heard.