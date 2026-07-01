Ecuador Files Complaint After Mexican Fans Camp Outside Team Hotel Before World Cup Match

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JUNE 13: Mexican soccer team fans react to their team winning the match against Cameroon as they watch it on the giant screen showing the match at the FIFA World Cup Fan Fest on Copacabana beach on June 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Mexico won the game 1-0 during the second day of the World Cup tournament. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Things were getting spicy before Mexico and Ecuador even hit the pitch.

Ecuador’s soccer federation has filed a formal complaint with FIFA after Mexican fans reportedly gathered outside the Ecuadorian team hotel the night before their knockout match and made noise in an attempt to keep players awake.

According to the federation, known as FEF, the behavior went against the spirit of fair play and unity that the World Cup is supposed to represent. Ecuador is asking officials to pay closer attention to incidents like this and take steps to protect players, coaches, and fans.

The hotel incident came after a long travel day for Ecuador. Head coach Sebastián Beccacece said the team dealt with flight delays and a transfer to the hotel that turned into a nine hour journey, about three hours longer than expected.

Still, Beccacece said his team is ready. Despite the travel issues and noise outside the hotel, he said Ecuador is doing well and excited to face a Mexico team that had a strong group stage.

Mexico fans are known for bringing the energy, but Ecuador clearly believes this crossed a line from passionate support into gamesmanship.

Now the question is whether FIFA will take any action before or after the match, or if this just becomes another wild chapter in World Cup chaos.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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