Elephants at Zoo Miami Get Help Cooling Off From Firefighters

As the scorching Miami summer settles in with temperatures soaring above 90 degrees, both humans and animals alike are feeling the heat. However, at Zoo Miami, beating the heat became a community affair on July 2nd, when the zoo implemented a refreshing strategy to cool down their beloved Asian elephants.

The initiative was a collaborative effort between Zoo Miami and the Miami-Dade Fire Department, aiming to alleviate the effects of the high heat index on the zoo’s largest residents. The solution? A delightful and effective elephant hose-down.

The Elephant Hose-Down

In a heartwarming display of teamwork and care, zookeepers and firefighters joined forces to give the elephants a much-needed relief from the relentless sun. Video footage captured the moment when multiple hoses sprayed cool water onto the elephants, creating a mini water park right in their habitat.

The stars of the show were undoubtedly Zoo Miami’s Asian elephants, majestic creatures known for their intelligence and resilience. These elephants, weighing between 6,000 to 12,000 pounds each, reveled in the cool water, demonstrating their enjoyment by splashing and soaking up every drop.

Meet Nellie: The Elephant Who Stole the Show

Among the elephants was Nellie, who particularly seemed to relish the refreshing bath. Known for her playful demeanor, Nellie swung her trunk around, embracing the coolness with evident joy. The sight of these magnificent animals, normally seen grazing or socializing, enjoying their water therapy session brought smiles not only to the faces of onlookers but also to the wider community following the story.



