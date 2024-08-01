Ellie The Miracle Dog Saved After an Hour in The Ocean in Fort Meyers!

Give your dog a kiddie or doggie swimming pool to cool off in. You can wet your dog with a garden hose and then place a cool, wet towel on top of him or her for evaporative cooling. (Credit: Humane Society)

In a dramatic rescue off the coast near Fort Myers, a dog named Ellie was safely brought back to shore after drifting alone in the ocean for over an hour. The emotional story began when Ellie, a beloved pet, went missing during a family outing on their boat.

Ellie’s owners, Ben and his wife, had been enjoying a day out at sea when the playful pup went missing. “I quit playing with her because I needed to watch traffic,” Ben explained. “After we got under the bridge and out into the Gulf a bit, my wife asked where Ellie was. I put it into neutral right away, and she wasn’t there.”

The family’s worst fears were realized as they searched frantically for their four-legged friend. Meanwhile, Ellie was spotted by a dinner cruise, drifting alone in the vast waters. The attentive crew immediately took action, rescuing the stranded dog and bringing her to safety.

News of Ellie’s rescue quickly spread, and her family was alerted by a broadcast report. Rushing to the scene, they were overjoyed to be reunited with their furry friend, who was safely returned to them.

Ellie’s harrowing adventure ended with a happy reunion, and she is now back home with her relieved family, safe and sound. This heartwarming rescue serves as a reminder of the strong bond between pets and their owners, and the kindness of strangers who step in to help in times of need.