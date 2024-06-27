Ensure You Never Get Invited Back to the Barbeque With This Dish

What stoned, pregnant person conjured this mess up? If you need an idea for the Fourth of July barbeque you’re attending and no longer want to be friends with this person, I’ve got the dish to bring!
It’s gluten-free, vegetarian, and pretty healthy. Feel free to name this monstrosity on your own time. The ingredients include:
- Watermelon (square slices)
- Cheese
- Mint Leaves
- Balsamic Glaze
- Pickles
No you’re not seeing things, someone of course had to throw a wrench in and add pickles to a seemingly innocent refreshing dish. Enjoy!