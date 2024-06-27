Ensure You Never Get Invited Back to the Barbeque With This Dish

What stoned, pregnant person conjured this mess up? If you need an idea for the Fourth of July barbeque you’re attending and no longer want to be friends with this person, I’ve got the dish to bring!

It’s gluten-free, vegetarian, and pretty healthy. Feel free to name this monstrosity on your own time. The ingredients include:

Watermelon (square slices)

Cheese

Mint Leaves

Balsamic Glaze

Pickles

No you’re not seeing things, someone of course had to throw a wrench in and add pickles to a seemingly innocent refreshing dish. Enjoy!

Just Ben Cooks Watermelon and Pickles Summer Sandwich Just Ben Cooks Watermelon and Pickles Summer Sandwich (Hits973)







