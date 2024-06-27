Ensure You Never Get Invited Back to the Barbeque With This Dish

Just Ben Tries Viral Watermelon & Pickles Dish

Just Ben Watermelon Pickles Just Ben Watermelon Pickles

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

What stoned, pregnant person conjured this mess up? If you need an idea for the Fourth of July barbeque you’re attending and no longer want to be friends with this person, I’ve got the dish to bring!

It’s gluten-free, vegetarian, and pretty healthy. Feel free to name this monstrosity on your own time. The ingredients include:

  • Watermelon (square slices)
  • Cheese
  • Mint Leaves
  • Balsamic Glaze
  • Pickles

No you’re not seeing things, someone of course had to throw a wrench in and add pickles to a seemingly innocent refreshing dish. Enjoy!

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

