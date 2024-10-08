Evacuation Center Opening Up For Mobile Home Residents

Flooding at Town and Country mobile home park Conditions have improved since a Kannapolis neighborhood flooded due to heavy rain on June 20, 2023.

As Hurricane Milton approaches, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of residents in mobile home parks. On Monday, she announced the opening of a dedicated evacuation center for those who are voluntarily evacuating due to the hurricane’s expected impacts.

Location and Hours

The E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion, located at 10901 Coral Way in Miami, will officially open its doors at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. This center is not just a shelter; it’s also pet-friendly, ensuring that families can stay together during this challenging time.

What to Bring

For those planning to evacuate, it’s important to pack essential items. The county has provided a list of recommended items to bring, which can help ensure your comfort and safety while at the evacuation center.

Staying Connected

While the evacuation center is available, residents are encouraged to stay with friends or family if possible. This can provide a more comfortable environment during the storm.

Transportation Assistance

To make the evacuation process smoother, Miami-Dade Transit is offering transportation services. Residents in need of a ride can call the 311 Contact Center to coordinate their pickup location. The center will have extended hours to accommodate evacuees, remaining open until 10 p.m. on Monday and from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

As Hurricane Milton approaches, it’s crucial for everyone to stay informed and prepared. Remember to check for updates and take the necessary precautions to ensure your safety and the safety of your loved ones. Stay safe, Miami!