Everything You Need To Know For The Taylor Swift Concert in Miami This Weekend

Swifties, it’s time to break out those friendship bracelets because Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour is making its way to Miami! The final leg of this spectacular tour kicks off with a three-night run at Hard Rock Stadium from October 18 to October 20. After selling out over a year ago, excitement is reaching a fever pitch.

Ticket Troubles

While many fans have been counting down the days, recent reports have surfaced about ticket issues. NBC6 Responds has been assisting several fans whose tickets mysteriously vanished from their Ticketmaster accounts. If you managed to snag a ticket, you’re one of the lucky ones! Now, let’s dive into what you need to know before the big show.

Parking Passes

Planning to drive to Hard Rock Stadium? Make sure you have your prepaid parking pass! Here’s what you need to know:

Purchase in Advance : Parking passes can only be bought by ticket holders for the specific concert date and must be secured in advance; they aren’t available on-site.

: Parking passes can only be bought by ticket holders for the specific concert date and must be secured in advance; they aren’t available on-site. Tailgating Rules : Only fans with a parking pass and a valid concert ticket can tailgate. No listening areas will be set up outside the stadium for non-ticket holders.

: Only fans with a parking pass and a valid concert ticket can tailgate. No listening areas will be set up outside the stadium for non-ticket holders. Security Measures: Expect police and stadium security to be active in the parking lots to ensure everyone has a safe experience.

If you prefer a hassle-free ride, consider using the Park & Ride buses—just remember to scan your concert ticket before boarding.

What You Can Bring

When you arrive at Hard Rock Stadium, keep in mind the clear bag policy in effect for the Eras Tour. Here’s a quick rundown of what you can and can’t bring:

Allowed:

Clear bags (maximum size: 12″ x 6″ x 12″)

(maximum size: 12″ x 6″ x 12″) Small bags (maximum size: 4.5″ x 6.5″)

Not Allowed:

Aerosol cans (like mace or sunscreen)

Alcohol

Animals (except service animals)

Flagpoles, cigarettes, or e-cigarettes

Laptops or tablets larger than 12 inches

Fireworks or any incendiary devices

Glass bottles, coolers, or thermoses

Large purses or bags

Professional cameras, selfie sticks, and strollers

Be sure to check the full list so you don’t get caught off guard!

Merchandise Madness

If you’re looking to snag some exclusive T-Swift merch, you’re in luck! You don’t need a ticket to shop at the Taylor Swift Merchandise Store, which will be open two days before the concerts. Here are the details:

Dates : October 16 and 17 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

: October 16 and 17 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) Location : Enter through Parking Gate 2.

: Enter through Parking Gate 2. Parking: Free during these days!

On concert days, the store will only be open for ticket holders from 4:30 p.m. to midnight. Expect a treasure trove of goodies ranging from hoodies and T-shirts to bracelets, water bottles, posters, and even vinyl records.

Get Ready for an Unforgettable Experience!

With all this information, you’re set to enjoy an incredible time at the Eras Tour. So grab your friends, wear your best Swift-inspired outfit, and prepare for an unforgettable weekend filled with music, memories, and magic. See you at the stadium, Swifties!