Washington Commanders v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 17: Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks on during a preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders at Hard Rock Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins are set to start the season at Hard Rock stadium this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars! This isn’t about the football schedule or even the team, but Head Coach Mike McDaniel. South Florida looks good on coach and videos of the evolution of Coach McDaniel from Day 1 to now are hilarious! He’s definitely got a “vibe” about him now...wouldn’t you say?