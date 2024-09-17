Experience Fall Fun at The Berry Farm!

By Martica Lopez

Who says Miami can’t do fall? Starting today, The Berry Farm is bringing all the autumn fun with their 5th Annual Harvest Festival, and it’s the perfect spot for date night, a family outing, or a girls’ day!

Get lost in their massive 4-acre corn maze, snap IG-worthy pics in the sunflower fields, and pick the perfect pumpkin from *two* different patches. Plus, foodies, prepare to indulge! From their famous Farmhouse Burger to acai bowls and epic milkshakes, there’s something to satisfy every craving.

For the thrill-seekers, don’t miss *Nightmare in The Redland*, a haunted Halloween experience that’ll give you chills. Bringing the kids? Check out the more kid-friendly *Tricks-n-Treats Extravaganza*.

Live music, hayrides, and endless fall fun—this is your new go-to Miami countryside escape. You don’t want to miss it!

