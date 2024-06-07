Extreme heat advisory issued in South Florida!

High Temperatures And Humidity Blanket The Northeast PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 4: Construction worker Felipe Campuzano pours water on his face to cool off as he digs a sanitation pipe ditch during a heatwave on August 4, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Heat advisories are in place across much of the Northeast as temperatures exceed 100 degrees. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

By Martica Lopez

If you are out and about today in South Florida, make sure you’re taking the proper measures to stay cool! The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday for all areas of Miami-Dade County, Broward County, and Palm Beach County. This heat advisory might also be set in place for the weekend should the temperatures remain high.

