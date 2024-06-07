Extreme heat advisory issued in South Florida!

If you are out and about today in South Florida, make sure you’re taking the proper measures to stay cool! The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday for all areas of Miami-Dade County, Broward County, and Palm Beach County. This heat advisory might also be set in place for the weekend should the temperatures remain high.
⚠️The Heat Advisory has been expanded to the entire East Coast metro (Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties), and is in effect from 10AM to 6PM.⚠️— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 7, 2024
Remember to stay hydrated, and take it easy if you are spending time outside. Never leave kids or pets in unattended vehicles! pic.twitter.com/FKwFF8rIny