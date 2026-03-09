Fan Falls Through Hole in Stage During Machine Gun Kelly Concert

MACHINE GUN KELLY Mgk on 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.' (ABC/Jeff Neira) (Jeff Neira/ABC)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Concerts can get wild, but one fan at a Machine Gun Kelly show in London took things to a whole new level.

During MGK’s concert at The O2 Arena on Thursday night, a fan who had been invited on stage accidentally fell straight through a hole in the stage floor while dancing next to the singer.

A video shared on TikTok shows the concertgoer happily clapping and dancing before she suddenly misses the large gap in the stage and drops right into it, faceplanting on the way down.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, immediately turned around and shouted, “Oh my God, hold on!” as he rushed to help.

Other fans on stage quickly jumped in to pull the woman back up. Luckily, she appeared to be okay and even kept dancing once she was back on her feet.

After the song ended, the fan tried to apologize, but MGK laughed it off.

“Sorry? That was the coolest thing you could have ever done,” he told her before hugging her and even giving her his hat as a souvenir.

The singer joked that it was the first time anyone had ever fallen off the stage during one of his shows — and somehow the fan still walked away smiling.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need