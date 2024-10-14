Farewell to an Icon: Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill to Close After Nearly 40 Years

One of Miami’s beloved institutions is set to close its doors for good on Sunday, October 27. Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill, a staple of casual waterfront dining in North Bay Village since 1989, is ending its storied run following the recent sale of the property for a staggering $75 million.

The decision to close comes after a controversial transition that has left many locals heartbroken. Shuckers has long been more than just a restaurant; it has been a gathering place for friends and families, a venue for celebrations, and a spot where countless memories have been made. As affordable and laid-back dining options dwindle in South Florida, the owners express deep regret over the loss of such a significant piece of the community.

Bruce Siegel, vice president of operations, shared his sentiments: “We are devastated to have to close the doors of this iconic Miami institution. So many locals have created incredible memories here over the decades. We hope to welcome everyone back for one last time during these last two weeks.”

Despite the impending closure, there’s a glimmer of hope for the future. The Shuckers team is actively searching for a new location to continue the legacy that has captivated patrons for nearly four decades. They are committed to keeping the spirit of Shuckers alive and look forward to sharing exciting updates soon.

For those who have cherished their time at Shuckers, now is the time to visit one last time. As the countdown begins to the final day of service, the restaurant invites everyone to come and celebrate the memories, the food, and the waterfront views that have made it a cherished part of the Miami dining scene.

As the sun sets on this chapter, we hope to see Shuckers rise again, bringing its unique charm and laid-back vibe to a new location. Stay tuned for what’s next in this ongoing story of resilience and community spirit.