The FCC Has Officially Ruled on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance!

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance sparked a lot of conversation the moment it aired. Some viewers loved it, others criticized it, and complaints were even filed with the Federal Communications Commission.

Now, the FCC has officially reviewed the performance and confirmed that Bad Bunny’s halftime performance did not violate broadcast rules.

Because the Super Bowl airs on public television during primetime, performances have to follow strict guidelines. The version that aired was approved for TV, meaning it met those standards.

The halftime show quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night, highlighting Bad Bunny’s global impact and bringing Spanish music to one of the biggest stages in the world.

What did you think about Bad Bunny’s halftime performance? Do you think the backlash was justified, or do you think people overreacted? Let me know your thoughts.