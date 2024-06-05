FDA recalls cucumbers in Florida due to salmonella risk!

If you’re thinking of slicing up some cucumbers for your salad, you may want to think twice because they have been recalled across 14 states including FLORIDA!

Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. (which is a local produce company in Delray) along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall on whole cucumbers due to the potential for them to be contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled cucumbers were shipped in bulk cartons from May 17th through May 21st, 2024, directly to retail distribution centers, wholesalers, and food service distributors in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Fresh Start Produce Sales Initiates Recall of Whole Cucumbers Because of Possible Health Risk https://t.co/J2NTb1pU14 pic.twitter.com/nQQu5GiksX — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) June 3, 2024







