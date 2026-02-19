From The Field To The Front Door Offerdahl Feeds Homebound Seniors

Mayor Donna Deegan participates in Meals on Wheels Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan participates in Meals on Wheels deliveries in 2024.
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

The Miami Dolphins family does not clock out when the game ends.

Former linebacker John Offerdahl turned a simple favor into a movement. During the pandemic, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross asked restaurant owning alumni to help feed the community. Offerdahl stepped up through his restaurant Offerdahl’s Off The Grill and never slowed down.

What started as emergency support became Hand Off Meals for Seniors, part of the Hand Off Foundation. Since 2012, the foundation has served more than one million meals across South Florida, partnering with civic, business, and faith organizations.

Volunteers personally deliver fresh meals to hundreds of homebound seniors in Broward County, offering more than just food. They bring connection.

With Florida ranking second in the nation for residents age 65 and older and Broward seeing rapid senior growth, many live near poverty and face isolation.

Offerdahl says it is simple. A team unites during tough times. In South Florida, that team just keeps growing.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need