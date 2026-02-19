From The Field To The Front Door Offerdahl Feeds Homebound Seniors

The Miami Dolphins family does not clock out when the game ends.

Former linebacker John Offerdahl turned a simple favor into a movement. During the pandemic, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross asked restaurant owning alumni to help feed the community. Offerdahl stepped up through his restaurant Offerdahl’s Off The Grill and never slowed down.

What started as emergency support became Hand Off Meals for Seniors, part of the Hand Off Foundation. Since 2012, the foundation has served more than one million meals across South Florida, partnering with civic, business, and faith organizations.

Volunteers personally deliver fresh meals to hundreds of homebound seniors in Broward County, offering more than just food. They bring connection.

With Florida ranking second in the nation for residents age 65 and older and Broward seeing rapid senior growth, many live near poverty and face isolation.

Offerdahl says it is simple. A team unites during tough times. In South Florida, that team just keeps growing.