FIFA World Cup Fan Festival Kicks Off in Downtown Miami With Free Watch Parties and Massive Screens

World Cup fever has officially arrived in South Florida.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Festival is set to open at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, giving soccer fans a free place to watch matches, enjoy live entertainment and celebrate one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

The festival opens Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and will continue daily through July 5. Organizers say the waterfront venue can accommodate up to 30,000 fans and features four giant screens showing matches throughout the tournament.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the event is designed for fans of all ages.

In addition to the games, visitors can expect music, dancing, food vendors and a festival atmosphere that celebrates the global spirit of the World Cup.

Fans planning to attend should be aware of several security rules. The festival will use metal detectors and enforce a clear bag policy. Bags larger than 12 inches by 6 inches will not be permitted. Smoking, vaping, chairs, blankets, tents, scooters, air horns, laser pointers and inflatables are also prohibited. Outside food and drinks are not allowed, with the exception of baby food.

Some of the biggest matches during the opening week include Brazil versus Morocco, the United States versus Paraguay, Argentina versus Algeria, England versus Croatia and Germany versus Curaçao.

The festival comes as Miami prepares to play a major role in the FIFA World Cup, giving fans a chance to experience the excitement even if they do not have tickets to the matches themselves.

The FIFA World Cup Fan Festival takes place at Bayfront Park, located at Bayfront Park, and admission is free.

What You Need To Know Before You Go

Free admission

Opens daily through July 5

Four giant viewing screens

Capacity for approximately 30,000 fans

Food and beverage vendors on site

Clear bags only

No outside food or drinks except baby food

No chairs, blankets, tents, scooters, air horns or laser pointers

For soccer fans across South Florida, it may be the closest thing to being inside the stadium.