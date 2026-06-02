FIFA World Cup Road Closures Begin June 15 Near Hard Rock Stadium!

FIFA World Cup signage is displayed outside of Houston Stadium, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Houston, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer matches. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)

If you drive near Hard Rock Stadium, expect some extra traffic this summer.

The City of Miami Gardens has announced road closures and traffic modifications for all seven FIFA World Cup match days between June 15 and July 18.

The closures will impact Florida’s Turnpike Exit 2X ramps, NW 199th Street at NW 27th Avenue, and NW 199th Street at NW 14th Court. Additional post match traffic restrictions may also affect the Golden Glades Interchange.

According to the city, pre event closures begin at 5 a.m. on match days and remain in place until stadium parking lots open. Matches are scheduled for June 15, June 21, June 24, June 27, July 3, July 11, and July 18.

Residents can obtain a Local Access Pass from Miami Gardens City Hall or the Miami Gardens Police Department to help access neighborhoods impacted by the closures.

If your commute takes you through Miami Gardens, especially near Hard Rock Stadium, plan ahead and allow extra travel time on match days.