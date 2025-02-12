Find Love This Valentine’s Day - Adopt a Pet from the Humane Society of Broward County

With Valentine’s Day approaching, what better way to celebrate love than by opening your heart and home to a furry friend? The Humane Society of Broward County is spotlighting adorable adoptable pets, including an affectionate puppy perfectly named Love.

Love, an 8-month-old mixed breed, recently melted hearts on Local 10 News’ Adopt a Pet segment. Weighing just 16 pounds, she’s expected to grow to around 25 pounds and is believed to be a beagle-Labrador mix. “She is extremely affectionate and loves giving kisses,” said HSBC’s Cherie Wachter.

For those looking for a bigger, energetic companion, Pierce, a 3-year-old pup, is also searching for a home. He loves running, playing, and splashing in water—just not bath time!

The Humane Society recently hosted its annual Walk for the Animals, its largest fundraiser, aiming to raise $518,000. Donations are still being accepted to support pet care and adoptions.

If you’re ready to bring a pet into your life or want to help in other ways, visit humanebroward.com and make a difference this Valentine’s Day! ❤️🐾