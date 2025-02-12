Find Love This Valentine’s Day - Adopt a Pet from the Humane Society of Broward County

dog in tux
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

With Valentine’s Day approaching, what better way to celebrate love than by opening your heart and home to a furry friend? The Humane Society of Broward County is spotlighting adorable adoptable pets, including an affectionate puppy perfectly named Love.

Love, an 8-month-old mixed breed, recently melted hearts on Local 10 News’ Adopt a Pet segment. Weighing just 16 pounds, she’s expected to grow to around 25 pounds and is believed to be a beagle-Labrador mix. “She is extremely affectionate and loves giving kisses,” said HSBC’s Cherie Wachter.

For those looking for a bigger, energetic companion, Pierce, a 3-year-old pup, is also searching for a home. He loves running, playing, and splashing in water—just not bath time!

The Humane Society recently hosted its annual Walk for the Animals, its largest fundraiser, aiming to raise $518,000. Donations are still being accepted to support pet care and adoptions.

If you’re ready to bring a pet into your life or want to help in other ways, visit humanebroward.com and make a difference this Valentine’s Day! ❤️🐾

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

