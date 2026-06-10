A Fire Broke Out in the Studio and This Weatherman Kept Reporting

A television meteorologist in Arkansas is being praised for staying calm under pressure after an unexpected emergency unfolded right in the middle of a live weather broadcast.

Noah Simmons of KFSM-TV in Fort Smith was warning viewers about a dangerous tornado outbreak when something off camera suddenly grabbed his attention. Moments later, smoke and fumes from a fire extinguisher began filling the studio.

Despite the distraction, Simmons continued delivering critical weather information to viewers. Video from the broadcast shows him covering his mouth as the smoke spread through the studio while he remained focused on tracking the severe weather threat.

The unusual moment happened as tornadoes were moving through parts of the area, making it especially important for viewers to receive timely updates and safety information.

Simmons later spoke with Inside Edition about the experience, explaining what happened behind the scenes during the broadcast.

Many viewers have applauded the meteorologist for staying composed and continuing to provide life saving weather information despite the unexpected interruption.

While severe weather coverage often comes with high pressure situations, it’s not every day that the challenge comes from inside the studio itself. Fortunately, Simmons was able to keep viewers informed while handling two emergencies at once.