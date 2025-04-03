For the First Time in Years, Both Disney Water Parks Will Be Open!

Get ready to make a splash because, for the first time since pre-pandemic, both of Disney World’s water parks will be open this summer!
• May 1: Typhoon Lagoon kicks off the season while Blizzard Beach temporarily closes.
• May 21 - Sept 7: Both parks will be open, doubling the fun all summer long.
• After Labor Day: Typhoon Lagoon stays open while Blizzard Beach takes a break.
What You Need to Know:
✅ Tickets: $74 for adults, $68 for kids (discounts for passholders & DVC members).
✅ Free Entry: Staying at a Disney hotel? Enjoy free water park access on check-in day!
✅ Beyond the Slides: Expect wave pools, lazy rivers, and epic after-hours events.