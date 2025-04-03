For the First Time in Years, Both Disney Water Parks Will Be Open!

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park reopened March 21, 2023 on a warm, sunny day at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Guests took part in thrilling water attractions, experiencing amazing food and beverage and enjoyed family fun. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)

Get ready to make a splash because, for the first time since pre-pandemic, both of Disney World’s water parks will be open this summer!

• May 1: Typhoon Lagoon kicks off the season while Blizzard Beach temporarily closes.

• May 21 - Sept 7: Both parks will be open, doubling the fun all summer long.

• After Labor Day: Typhoon Lagoon stays open while Blizzard Beach takes a break.

What You Need to Know:

✅ Tickets: $74 for adults, $68 for kids (discounts for passholders & DVC members).

✅ Free Entry: Staying at a Disney hotel? Enjoy free water park access on check-in day!

✅ Beyond the Slides: Expect wave pools, lazy rivers, and epic after-hours events.

Two parks, one unforgettable summer—who’s ready to dive in?