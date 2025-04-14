Fisher-Price Recalls 253,000 Stroller Toys Over Choking Hazard

Fisher-Price has recalled 253,000 “Brunch & Go” stroller toys in the U.S. and 4,500 in Canada due to choking concerns, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada. The toys—featuring clip-on food items like avocado toast and an egg teether—were found to pose risks after five reports of the egg cracking, with two incidents involving pieces entering infants’ mouths. No injuries have been reported.

RECALL ALERT: Toy brand Fisher-Price is recalling over 250,000 stroller toys because they may pose a choking hazard. https://t.co/Ca193uuRaM — ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2025

Parents are urged to stop using the toy immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a free replacement. The affected model number, HGB85, is found on the toast tag. Owners must write “Recall” on the egg piece, include the model number, and upload a photo to Mattel’s recall portal.

Sold between February 2022 and March 2025 at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Macy’s, the toy should be discarded once a replacement is confirmed.