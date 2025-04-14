Fisher-Price Recalls 253,000 Stroller Toys Over Choking Hazard

Stroller toy on a blue background
Recall alert About 253,000 Fisher-Price stroller toys have been recalled. (cpsc.gov)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Fisher-Price has recalled 253,000 “Brunch & Go” stroller toys in the U.S. and 4,500 in Canada due to choking concerns, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada. The toys—featuring clip-on food items like avocado toast and an egg teether—were found to pose risks after five reports of the egg cracking, with two incidents involving pieces entering infants’ mouths. No injuries have been reported.

Parents are urged to stop using the toy immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a free replacement. The affected model number, HGB85, is found on the toast tag. Owners must write “Recall” on the egg piece, include the model number, and upload a photo to Mattel’s recall portal.

Sold between February 2022 and March 2025 at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Macy’s, the toy should be discarded once a replacement is confirmed.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

